Coworking space coming to downtown’s historic Gaylord Building

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Front Street’s Historic Gaylord Building will soon be transformed into a center of business and entrepreneurship.
The building has been vacant since the 1980′s, but developers say it will have new life by December 2020.
Work is already underway to restore portions of the building erected in 1900. Leaders say the former department store will be the city’s first full service coworking space.
Common Desk is a Texas based company that creates work spaces for entrepreneurs, community organizations, gig-workers and small companies. Their existing locations feature amenities like creative decorations, full service coffee bar, custom built technology and flexible spaces to accommodate one-person teams and growing businesses alike.
“Wilmington has an entrepreneurial spirit that we love, paired with a sense of people being known for what they do after work and not necessarily what they do for work. Common Desk exists in this intersection of work and play, which is where we feel Wilmington also thrives. We’re looking forward to creating both a highly productive environment for Wilmington professionals, as well as a meetup place for whatever you do after 5 p.m., from our new location at The Gaylord,” said Nick Clark, Founder and CEO of Common Desk in a press release.
When the renovation is complete, the Gaylord will feature 22,000 square feet of office space.
Clients can choose a basic membership for a shared desk, which is building access without dedicated space. The space will also feature reserved desks with lockable drawers and storage, individual private offices and team offices that can accommodate between three and 15 employees. Conference rooms and event space will also be open for outside reservation for community organizations and others in the community to utilize.
“Renovating and activating this long dormant building is a major milestone for Downtown Wilmington’s economic development efforts and will add much needed coworking space to the center city. The entire WDI Board applauds the bold and visionary investment by East West Partners,” said Ed Wolverton, executive director of Wilmington Downtown, Inc. in a press release.
