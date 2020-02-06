Coworking space coming to downtown’s historic Gaylord Building

“Wilmington has an entrepreneurial spirit that we love, paired with a sense of people being known for what they do after work and not necessarily what they do for work. Common Desk exists in this intersection of work and play, which is where we feel Wilmington also thrives. We’re looking forward to creating both a highly productive environment for Wilmington professionals, as well as a meetup place for whatever you do after 5 p.m., from our new location at The Gaylord,” said Nick Clark, Founder and CEO of Common Desk in a press release.