Brunswick Co. Schools pursues reverse osmosis filling stations in each school following PFAS report

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County school officials are working to ensure every school in the district has access to safe drinking water.
On Thursday night, a spokesperson released a statement saying officials have agreed to pursue adding one reverse osmosis water bottle filling station at each school.
The news comes weeks after a study emerged announcing Brunswick County had the highest level of PFAS contamination in its tap water among the 31 states sampled. The Brunswick County sample was taken from Belville Elementary School by the group Clean Cape Fear.
Initially, school officials agreed to provide bottled water on site to staff and students.
You can read the full statement released Thursday by Brunswick County Schools below.
"The concern over water quality in Brunswick County continues to be a conversation as we look for solutions to filtering out PFAs in drinking water. As Brunswick County Commissioners continue support in reaching a long term solution for all residents of the county, Brunswick County Schools Board Chair Ellen Milligan has been in talks with each individual board member and all have agreed to pursue the addition of a reverse osmosis water bottle filling station at each school. Superintendent Dr. Oates has been instructed to look into the process of getting these stations installed at each location. This process includes what options are available, where they would be installed inside each school, and other aspects of the project.
Initial funding of the RO water bottle filling installations will be provided by Brunswick County Schools.
The Board of Education appreciates the Brunswick County Commissioners efforts to reach a long term solution and the continued support of the community. "
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.