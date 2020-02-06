An “Event-Full” weekend full of peace, love and music

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this weekend before Valentine’s Day, grab the whole family and check out these events aimed at sharing the love and community support.
UNCW Homecoming
WHERE: University of North Carolina Wilmington
WHEN: Friday, February 6 - Sunday February 8, 2020 at various times.
It’s homecoming weekend at UNCW! The number of events taking place are too numerous to list, but a full list can be found by visiting alumni.uncw.edu.
Wilmington Music Festival
WHERE: Beckwith Hall - UNCW Campus
WHEN: Thursday, February 6 - Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
COST: $25 for adults, $8 for kids
World class music right in our own backyard. The 2020 Wilmington music festival is underway at Beckwith Hall on the campus of UNCW. Become enlightened by the musical sounds of some of the world’s most talented opera singers, instrumentalists and teachers. There’s even mention of Piano Fireworks… Discounted tickets are available for those wanting a season pass. Check out wilmingtonmusicfestial.org for more information.
Wrightsville Beach Valentine Run
WHERE: Wrightsville Beach Park
WHEN: Saturday, February 8, 2020 starting at at 8 a.m.
COST: $30-$60
Go-Time Racing has another opportunity for you to flex your running muscles, all while helping to spread the love to the community.. The Wrightsville Beach Valentine Run steps off at Wrightsville Beach Park with a 5K, 10K and 15K. Costumes are encouraged and could net you a prize. Proceeds from the race benefit Wrightsville Beach Parks and Recreation Department. To sign up, check out its-go-time.com.
Big & Small Family Ball
WHERE: Children’s Museum of Wilmington
WHEN: Saturday, February 8, 2020 frio 5-8 p.m.
COST: $9.75 for Non-museum members.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day as a family at The Children’s Museum of Wilmington. Bring the kids for music, dancing, crafts, treats, Waffle House and more. While you’re there, enter to win a raffle for a Trader Joe’s Gift Basket and capture the moment at an on-site photo booth station. More information on this and other upcoming events are available at playwilmington.org.
Galentine’s Day Market
WHERE: Flytrap Brewing - Downtown Wilmington
WHEN: Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2-6 p.m.
COST: FREE
gather to celebrate and support close friends and ones in need. Flytrap brewery on Walnut Street will host a Galentine’s Day Market. As you enjoy a beer or glass of wine, shop from 9 local vendors in an intimate indoor setting and enter for a chance to win a beautiful gift basket full of goods. 100% of the raffle profits will go towards the Domestic Violence shelter in Wilmington. The CheeseSmith Food Truck will be on site. For more information, check out flytrapbrewing.com
