An “Event-Full” weekend full of peace, love and music

gather to celebrate and support close friends and ones in need. Flytrap brewery on Walnut Street will host a Galentine’s Day Market. As you enjoy a beer or glass of wine, shop from 9 local vendors in an intimate indoor setting and enter for a chance to win a beautiful gift basket full of goods. 100% of the raffle profits will go towards the Domestic Violence shelter in Wilmington. The CheeseSmith Food Truck will be on site. For more information, check out flytrapbrewing.com