WPD: Man charged with murder in Tuesday night shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of fatally shooting another man in Wilmington late Tuesday night.
Donte Jamar Rollinson, 45, has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of Fullwood Alley at approximately 11:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 38-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Officials say Rollinson was taken into custody near the scene.
