Walmart temporarily evacuated due to man with bow and arrow

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Police say a Walmart store in North Carolina was temporarily evacuated because of a man with a bow and arrow who was talking nonsensically.
The Winston-Salem Police Department issued a news release saying that officers were called to the store around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday because of the man behaving strangely in the sporting goods section of the store.
Police say about 30 customers and employees cleared the building.
Officers took the man into custody without incident and taken for a mental health evaluation.
Police say the compound bow that the man held was never discharged and that no one was injured.
