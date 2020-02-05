UNCW baseball picked to win CAA baseball championship

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW, which was picked by the Colonial Athletic Association coaches to defend its conference championship, landed four players on the league’s preseason All-CAA team.
Earning spots on the All-CAA team were Cole Weiss, Noah Bridges, Landen Roupp and Zarion Sharpe. Brooks Baldwin was named honorable mention.
Weiss and Bridges were All-CAA honorees last season, on the first and second teams, respectively.
Elon joined the Seahawks at the top with four selections.
Weiss hit .305, a career-high, knocked in a career-best 49 runs and collected 21 extra base hits as a junior. He was selected by San Francisco in the 2019 MLB Draft, but returned to UNCW for his final season.
Bridges, meanwhile, hit .263 with 18 extra base hits, including four round trippers. He finished with 45 runs batted in while stealing 17 bases.
Sharpe and Roupp made 13 and 12 starts, respectively, and head up an experienced staff that returns 60-of-63 starts from last season. Sharpe, who was selected by St. Louis in the 19th round of the MLB Draft, went 3-3 and posted an earned runs average of 4.21 and held opponents to a .220 batting average. Roupp, meanwhile, split time between the rotation and bullpen, finishing at 6-3 with two saves and a 3.47 ERA.As a freshman
Baldwin made 61 starts and finished with a .239 batting average and totaled 21 extra base hits and 34 runs batted in.
Northeastern’s Ian Fair was named the preseason Player of the Year.
