StriperFest lures families for day of education about about the Cape Fear River’s ecosystem

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - StriperFest returns again this year to educate the public about ways to protect the Cape Fear River’s ecosystem.
The StriperFest Community Education Day is Sat., Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Coastline Conference Center, 501 Nutt St., Wilmington.
Experts will highlight fisheries restoration efforts in the Cape Fear River, as well as other local conservation issues through fun, hands-on experiments, displays and exhibits.
Water quality is an issue that has been top of mind for those in the Cape Fear, following the discovery of GenX in the Cape Fear River.
“GenX has been a hot topic regarding the Cape Fear River but PFAS are just one threat to the health of our river and species living in it," said Kay Lynn Hernandez, a wildlife biologist who manages Environmental Education programs and other projects for Cape Fear River Watch. “Those threats and some of those species, especially migratory fish, will be highlighted through exhibits and activities at the event.”
StriperFest is Cape Fear River Watch’s largest fundraiser of the year. It also includes an auction and banquet on March 27 and a fishing tournament on March 28.
StriperFest is Cape Fear River Watch's largest fundraiser of the year. It also includes an auction and banquet on March 27 and a fishing tournament on March 28.
