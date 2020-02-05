Rouzer, Tillis respond to State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WECT) - Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07) issued statements following President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address Tuesday night.
Tillis’ statement in full:
“Tonight, the President laid a wonderful foundation for answering that age old question: are you better off now than you were four years ago? Record low unemployment, record high job creation, new trade agreements with Canada, Mexico and China. Job creation opportunities for small businesses and farmers in North Carolina unlike anything we’ve seen in years. I am proud to have been there to support the President on these policies and I look forward to us continuing the good work in this session and the Congress to come.”
Rouzer’s statement in full:
“Tonight was a showcase of the President’s commitment to fulfilling his promises while also laying out a bold vision for the future. From rebuilding our military to negotiating stronger trade deals to cutting taxes to lifting millions off of welfare and into work to securing our nation’s border and re-asserting American leadership abroad, the President has delivered. It was a strong call to action for Congress to work with him to build on the successes of the last three years to make our nation even more prosperous and secure.”
