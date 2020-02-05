Rouzer, Tillis respond to State of the Union Address

“Tonight was a showcase of the President’s commitment to fulfilling his promises while also laying out a bold vision for the future. From rebuilding our military to negotiating stronger trade deals to cutting taxes to lifting millions off of welfare and into work to securing our nation’s border and re-asserting American leadership abroad, the President has delivered. It was a strong call to action for Congress to work with him to build on the successes of the last three years to make our nation even more prosperous and secure.”