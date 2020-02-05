Researchers asking commercial fishermen to take part in economic survey

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, commercial fishermen will be receiving surveys in the mail, aimed to see impacts NC fishing has on the economy.
“Prior studies focused on sport/ recreational fishing in our area of the state. This would be the first study to do all commercial fishing across all of North Carolina,” explains Dr. Chris Dumas, Professor of Economics at UNCW, survey project leader.
NC Sea Grant, NC State University, UNCW, and Appalachian State University are working with the NC Division of Marine Fisheries, to carry out and analyze this survey.
This survey is funded by the fishermen themselves through the the North Carolina Commercial Fishing Fund.
“The purpose of this study is to estimate the economic impacts and benefits of North Carolina commercial fishing and the seafood industry throughout the entire state,” says Dr. Dumas.
That includes; businesses supplying and supporting fishermen, processing, packing, storing, shipping wholesaling and retailing seafood.
“We will be gathering data for the next month or two and then we will analyze the data and the results should be coming out this summer,” says Dr. Dumas.
Fishermen, with an NC-licensed for commercial fishing, who had a trip ticket in 2019 and completes and returns the survey will receive a $50 Amazon e-gift card.
If you have questions, you’re asked to contact Dr. Dumas at 910-962-4026, or by email at dumasc@uncw.edu
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.