Wilmington demonstrators protest impeachment trial

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Before the impeachment trial Wednesday, protesters gathered in downtown Wilmington.
The main message from protesters is that they believe a true impeachment trial should have included witnesses, documents and evidence.
“Just showing up displays the message that we aren’t going to let things pass, we’re not going to let things happen and move on we want to hold everyone accountable to the same standards," says protester Jackie Lew. "If a regular person committed a crime there would be witnesses and documents and anything available.”
The National Foundation of Sierra Club organized the gathering.
“I also think a lot of the senators right now don’t feel accountable for their constituents and that is a huge problem," says organizer Kathryn Polk. "The only way we can change that is by paying attention locally and activating and organizing people locally so we can pressure our senators and if not that vote them out.”
This is one of more than 270 protests that happened Wednesday across the country.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.