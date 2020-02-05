Pipe replacement work scheduled for Brunswick County road

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the NCDOT will conduct intermittent lane closures on Bethel Road in Brunswick County starting Monday, Feb. 17 for a pipe replacement project.
The lane closures, alternating both directions, on Bethel Road (0.7 miles east of N.C. 133) will last until Friday, Feb. 28.
One lane will remain open to traffic at all times during the project.
DOT officials say the work is imperative so vehicles can safely travel over the bridge.
