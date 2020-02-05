No injuries reported in Wilmington bus fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -No one was injured after a bus caught on fire on a busy Wilmington road Tuesday.
Video shows the bus engulfed in flames on MLK Parkway in Wilmington.
The bus belonged to the Port City Track Club.
The bus was on its way to get new tires and brakes, at the time so the driver was the only person on board when the fire started.
Port City Track Club is a nonprofit organization that aims to provide quality track and field training for kids in the area.
