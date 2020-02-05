Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A.J. Foyt Racing has hired Sebastien Bourdais and Canadian rookie Dalton Kellett to complete its 2020 IndyCar lineup. Tony Kanaan had already announced he would only race the five oval tracks on the schedule this season in the No. 14. Bourdais will drive the car in four events: St. Petersburg, Barber, Long Beach and Portland. Kellett will race a third Foyt entry in the Indianapolis 500, as well as the eight remaining street and road course races on the schedule. Charlie Kimball previously had been announced as full-time driver of the No. 4 for Foyt.