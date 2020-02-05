Heart Bahamas Gala to help raise funds for hurricane relief

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Caribbean Socialites of S.E North Carolina are hosting the Heart Bahamas Gala on Saturday, Feb. 15 to help raise funds for the Bahamas Red Cross.
Hurricane survivors Brittany and Chris Pennerman, who survived the devastation the Bahamas suffered during Hurricane Dorian, will share their story at the event.
The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Events! On Front located at 130 N. Front Street in Wilmington.
Dress for the event is red and white formal attire.
Tickets for the event are $65 each or $120 for a couple. For more information on the events and tickets, click here.
Organizers of the event are encouraging the public to help in the following ways:
Donate to your local Red Cross https://rdcrss.org/heartbahamasgala
Maurice’s Abaco Bungalow Project builds bungalows for displaced Bahamians free of charge. https://mojobahamas.wixsite.com/abacobungalow
Solar Water Relief – Bahamas is a non-profit that donates water filtrations system to the Bahamas. For more information, email SolarWaterReliefBahamas@gmail.com, or contact Vivian Schweizer at Bridge4Resources@gmail.com or 340-643-5878.
