Forest ahead in GOP gov cash race, but Cooper lapping field

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Democratic incumbent Roy Cooper lapped the field of North Carolina gubernatorial candidates when it came to fundraising as 2020 began.
Cooper’s campaign committee told the State Board of Elections that it brought in nearly $4 million in the second half of 2019.
The committee of Republican Dan Forest reported raising roughly a third that amount.
Cooper also had a wide cash advantage entering the new year. Forest is lieutenant governor and wants to unseat Cooper.
Both of them have primary elections next month. State Rep. Holly Grange is Forest’s rival in the GOP primary. She was well behind Forest in fundraising.
