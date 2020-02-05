First Alert Forecast: Thursday storm threat becoming better defined

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast goes from balmy and spring-like Wednesday to brisk and seasonably cool Friday... and a sharp, dynamic cold front will be the agent of change. You should stay alert for active weather, most especially Thursday and Thursday night, including...
- numerous showers, isolated poor-drainage flood-inducing downpours, and total rainfall possibly exceeding one inch.
- isolated thunderstorm cells or line segments with brief bouts of lightning, intense winds, and/ or small hail.
- whipping southwesterly winds with gusts over 30 mph, even independent of any of the strong showers or storms.
Hopefully, severe storms will fail to develop but, just in case, please set your WECT Weather App to your location so any necessary weather bulletins can find you. Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. And remember, for your location-specific ten-day forecast, you can always tap right back into your WECT Weather App!
