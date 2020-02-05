Cold-shooting, No. 7 Duke rallies past Boston College 63-55

BOSTON (AP) - Vernon Carey Jr. had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 7 Duke to a 63-55 victory over Boston College. It was Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski's 500th career Atlantic Coast Conference victory.
Carey made a layup and then hit two free throws with about six minutes left during a 10-0 run that gave Duke the lead for good.
Tre Jones scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half for the Blue Devils.
Derryck Thornton scored 21 points and Steffon Mitchell had 12 rebounds for Boston College.
The Eagles lost by 39 points at Duke on Dec. 31 but were coming off a one-point win at North Carolina.
