City votes to replace WAVE transit board, approves $400k loan

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The city of Wilmington approved changes to the joint agreement governing WAVE transit Tuesday night.
The 5-2 vote by the city officially dissolves the 11 member board currently in charge of WAVE and replaces the group with a new nine member board. The city also agreed to a $400,000 loan to WAVE. The money is loaned out without interest and must be repaid before June 30, 2020.
The city council unanimously agreed to appoint Paul Lawler to the new board.
The new board will include the city and county manager, the city and county finance officers and the executive director of the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. The New Hanover County manager will be the chair in even numbered years and the Wilmington city manager will be chair in odd numbered years.
On Monday, the county board of commissioners took the first step in the process when they voted to replace the board. The county also approved a $300,000 loan to WAVE.
WAVE is waiting on about $1.2 million in guaranteed state and federal funding. Cash flow issues in Raleigh have caused $700,000 of the money WAVE was allocated in the state budget to be delayed, prompting the transit authority to seek a cash advance from the city and county. Without the cash, WAVE said they could be forced to suspend operations as soon as February 15.
City councilperson Kevin O’Grady expressed his concern about the resolution at the city’s agenda review on Monday. O’Grady says city council was unable to discuss the changes to WAVE and they weren’t consulted on the matter until the city already came to an agreement with the county about the future of the transportation authority.
“This is a dramatic change in the governance of this agency that’s of great importance to this city. As far as I know, we weren’t kept informed," city councilman O’Grady said during the agenda review. "I personally think this is a terrible resolution. But, well, I’ve committed to it. Its the end of WAVE as its existed and its an insult to the people on that board.”
The new WAVE board will meet Feb. 10, 2020 at noon at Forden Station.
