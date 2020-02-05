Burgaw swears in its first K9 officer

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Burgaw now has a four-legged K9 officer paw-trolling the streets.
According to Chief Jim Hock with the Burgaw Police Department, K9 Kane joined the department Wednesday afternoon during a swearing-in ceremony at 1:30 p.m.
Corporal Padgett, Kane’s partner and handler, took the oath of office on behalf of Kane. After acknowledging their duties as a K9 team, Padgett presented Kane with his very own badge.
“Kane is an added resource for the Burgaw Police Department and we look forward to him being able to assist in numerous areas of enforcement. Kane has been tested in, and pass, tracking of individuals, article searches, narcotics detection, agility, and obedience,” Hock said.
Last year, the police department implemented the K9 program and started the process of training the duo.
