Barnes & Noble suspends reissues of classics with new images

This Monday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo shows a Barnes & Noble Booksellers store in Pittsburgh. Barnes & Noble is withdrawing a planned line of famous literature reissued with multicultural cover images that has drawn widespread criticism on social media. "Diverse Editions,” a joint project between Barnes & Noble and Penguin Random House, featured 12 texts, including Lewis Carroll's “Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.” The words are the same, but on the covers, major characters are depicted with dark-skinned illustrations. (Source: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar/AP)