Williams, Gray lead No. 8 Florida State past North Carolina

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Patrick Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds, Trent Forrest also scored 14 and No. 8 Florida State beat North Carolina 65-59 on Monday.
RaiQuan Gray had 10 second-half points as the Seminoles improved to 9-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.
That’s one win removed from their best-ever start in league play. Florida State has won 19 straight home games - 11 this season and the last eight in 2018-19.
Cole Anthony started in his second game back from knee surgery for UNC. The freshman guard scored 16 points on 5-of-23 shooting and added seven rebounds.
