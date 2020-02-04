‘What Goes Where?’ event clears up confusion around recycling, composting and waste diversion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The rules of recycling change often. Many have questions about what can and can’t be recycled.
The ‘What Goes Where?’ event aims clears up confusion around recycling, composting and waste diversion.
The event is Sat., Feb. 8 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the New Hanover County Cooperative Extension and Arboretum at 6206 Oleander Drive.
The Coastal Composting Council held the event for the first time last year to answer questions about recycling and composting.
This year, the group partnered with the Arboretum, which is taking steps to become a limited waste facility.
The event is free but you are asked to register.
Learn more here.
