Two people charged for not reporting sex crimes in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people are accused of being aware of sex crimes committed by two others but not reporting them to law enforcement in Brunswick County.
Sean Martin Joseph Lent and Deena Ann Lent were arrested by the sheriff’s office on Friday. Both have been charged with multiple offenses, including five counts each of statutory sexual offense.
According to arrest warrants, both suspects were aware of sex crimes committed by Sean Michael Lent and Hunter Lent against a child.
Sean Michael Lent was sentenced last week to a minimum of 46 years in prison after being found guilty of second degree rape, two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child, and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.
Sean Michael Lent was arrested in June of 2019. According to an arrest warrant, the charges stem from incidents that occurred between Nov. 2, 2014, and Nov. 2, 2016 when Lent was between 20 and 22 years old and the victim was between 3 and 4 years old.
The relationship between the four people is unclear at this time.
