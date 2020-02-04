Trogdon announces retirement as NCDOT secretary

“Secretary Trogdon demonstrated impeccable leadership for North Carolina throughout a series of devastating natural disasters, rapid population growth, and unforeseen challenges facing our state’s transportation infrastructure,” House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said in a news release. “Secretary Trogdon has always kept the best interests of our people at heart and earned bipartisan admiration for his commitment to realizing North Carolina’s exceptional potential. His forward-thinking on mobility – integrating roads, rail, ports, and aviation – will benefit North Carolina’s connectivity for years to come. I appreciate Secretary Trogdon’s service to North Carolina and wish him the best.”