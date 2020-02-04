Trogdon announces retirement as NCDOT secretary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina’s Transportation Secretary James Trogdon is retiring from the position, according to a news release from Governor Roy Cooper’s Office.
Cooper appointed Trogdon to the position in January of 2017, soon after taking office. Trogdon’s retirement will take effect at the end of February.
Trogdon came under fire in 2019 when a report showed that NCDOT overspent its revenue by $2 billion. The General Assembly voted in November to provide additional funding for the department, but also instituted new oversight on spending.
Gov. Cooper named Eric Boyette to replace Trogdon as the next DOT secretary. Boyette has served as the secretary of the Department of Information Technology. To take Boyette’s place, Governor Cooper selected Tracy Doaks, who currently works as Chief Deputy State Chief Information Officer and Chief Services Officer.
“Eric Boyette and Tracy Doaks have served our state with distinction throughout their careers, and I am pleased that they will continue working on behalf of all North Carolinians,” Gov. Cooper said in the news release. “I thank Secretary Trogdon for his service to North Carolina and the Department of Transportation.”
GOP leaders in the General Assembly praised Trogdon after the retirement announcement became public.
"I’ve always had a positive, productive relationship with Secretary Trogdon, and I’m sad to see him go,” said Senate President Phil Berger (R-Rockingham). “He’s a passionate public servant and cares deeply about the future of North Carolina. I wish him and his family happiness and success in this next chapter."
“Secretary Trogdon demonstrated impeccable leadership for North Carolina throughout a series of devastating natural disasters, rapid population growth, and unforeseen challenges facing our state’s transportation infrastructure,” House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said in a news release. “Secretary Trogdon has always kept the best interests of our people at heart and earned bipartisan admiration for his commitment to realizing North Carolina’s exceptional potential. His forward-thinking on mobility – integrating roads, rail, ports, and aviation – will benefit North Carolina’s connectivity for years to come. I appreciate Secretary Trogdon’s service to North Carolina and wish him the best.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.