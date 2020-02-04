As neighbors continue to recover from two devastating hurricanes, Whiteville aims to get the attention of HGTV ‘Hometown Takeover’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Volunteers in Whiteville are hard at work in an effort to convince HGTV to select the Columbus County town for its “Hometown Takeover.”
According to HGTV, Ben and Erin Napier of the hit series Home Town will take on their biggest renovation project ever, a takeover to makeover an entire town.
Whiteville continues to work to recover from two hurricanes that caused extensive flooding, Matthew in 2106 and Florence in 2018.
Neighbors have until Fri., Feb. 7, to submit photos and videos that show why their community should be selected. To submit, click here.
Members of the community launched a “Choose Whiteville NC” campaign.
Neighbors are encouraged to support Whiteville in the competition.
The campaign includes a Facebook page with approximately 1,000 likes, a hashtag, #ChooseWhitevilleNC and a logo featuring an iconic Whiteville water tower.
We will hear more about the campaign Wed., Feb. 5 on WECT News First at Four.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.