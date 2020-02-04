Michael Franti & Spearhead, Sublime with Rome to perform at Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sublime with Rome and Michael Franti & Spearhead will perform at this year’s North Carolina Azalea Festival on Friday, April 3, organizers announced Tuesday.
Sublime with Rome is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m. with Michael Franti & Spearhead to follow at 9 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 8. General admission tickets will be $40 from Feb. 8-Feb. 22, $50 from Feb. 23-April 2 and $60 on the day of the show.
Ticket information can be found here.
Aaron Lewis will perform on Thursday, April 2, while the Avett Brothers hit the stage Saturday, April 4.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.