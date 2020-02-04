Leland police looking for man accused of stealing from thrift store

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says stole items from a thrift store.
According to a Facebook post from the LPD, man is accused of taking items from Hope Chest 2 located at 112 Village Road on Dec. 14, 2019.
Police released pictures of the man and a vehicle he left in. The vehicle appears to be a bright green Volkswagen.
Anyone is information on the case is asked to contact Det. Berry at 910-332-5003.
