Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the people inside a vehicle involved in a wreck that killed three others in a different vehicle in South Carolina ran away from the scene of the crash. Charleston County deputies say they have not found them despite using tracking dogs and a helicopter after the 1 a.m. Monday crash on state Highway 700 on Wadmalaw Island. Deputies say the three people killed were inside a Cadillac that hit a tree. Authorities say the Chrysler also involved in the wreck rolled over, but when deputies arrived no one who was in the car could be found.