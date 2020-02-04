Hoggard diver ready to bring home state title

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hoggard High School junior Jason Bunn is one of the best divers in the state; he won the East Regional 4A diving title last Friday at N.C. State.
An injury late last season didn’t allow him to compete in regionals or states. Now, this season he’s been focused to bring home a title.
“This year, my goal has been to win states,” said Bunn. “It’s what I’ve been looking forward to for the past couple months. I’ve only been training on the one meter to win states.”
“I can see the enthusiasm,” said Hoggard swimming and diving coach Tammy Pruden. “I can also see the drive to show everybody what he is capable of doing.”
Bunn won regionals by a comfortable margin, but knows he’ll need to do more to win at states.
“I think I might need to step it up just one notch,” said Bunn. “There are some other good people I've known for a while that are competing against me at states.”
While he’s focused on the present, Bunn plans to dive in college, and maybe beyond.
“2024 Olympic trials… that’s what I’ve been looking forward to for a long time,” said Bunn. “My ultimate goal would be the Olympic trials in 2024.”
On Thursday, Bunn will travel to Chapel Hill to compete for a state championship.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.