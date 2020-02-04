Former deputy chief with Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office passes away

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - John Marlow, a longtime member of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, passed away Sunday.
Marlow spent nearly 24 years with the sheriff’s office before retiring as a captain in June of 2000.
He held a variety of positions with the sheriff’s office, including serving as chief deputy under Sheriff John Carr Davis.
“Our officers were honored to serve as escorts as Mr. Marlow was carried to the funeral home,” the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “We are grateful for his service to the community during his time with the Sheriff’s Office and the contributions he made to our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
