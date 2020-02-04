First Alert Forecast: warm now, stormy soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking a potent storm system that will gradually wiggle its way into the Cape Fear Region toward the end of the work week.
Ahead of this system, enjoy fair skies, low rain chances, fresh southwest breezes, and afternoon temperatures mainly in the lower to middle 70s Tuesday. A few banks of chillier fog with 60s may develop along area beaches, though.
By Thursday, belts of strong atmospheric winds will team with marginal instability to develop numerous gusty showers and potentially a few stronger thunderstorm cells. Please plan to be weather-aware and stay tuned as details emerge.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, including a turn toward cooler weather by the weekend, right here. Also remember that, anytime you like, you can tap into a ten-day forecast for your exact location on your WECT Weather App!
