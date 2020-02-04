First Alert Forecast: mild midweek, stormy Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking a potent storm system that will gradually wiggle its way into the Cape Fear Region toward the end of the work week.
Wednesday: afternoon high temperatures will climb back into the middle 70s in most backyards, mainly 60s along area beaches. Areas of patchy fog will be possible and the risk for a shower will be near 30%.
Thursday: belts of strong atmospheric winds will team with marginal instability to develop numerous gusty showers and potentially a few stronger thunderstorm cells. Please plan to be weather-aware and stay tuned as details emerge.
Friday: a leftover shower or storm is possible mainly in the morning hours and also expect breezy conditions throughout the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler after the passage of a cold front, highs will be near 60.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, including a turn toward cooler weather by the weekend, right here. Also remember that, anytime you like, you can tap into a ten-day forecast for your exact location on your WECT Weather App!
