‘Every life is a biography:’ Teacher hopes to get materials for her students to create books

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - "Special." "Inquisitive." "Energetic." Those are just some of the words a teacher at Ogden Elementary uses to describe her students.
As part of the second-grade curriculum, students learn about people all over the world. Mrs. Dolan wants to give her students the opportunity to write about their own lives in the form of a personal narrative.
“Every life is a biography,” Mrs. Dolan posted on Donors Choose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for projects.
She says her students come from a wide range of differentiated backgrounds and hopes the the books her students write would inspire students at all levels.
She is asking for supplies to make this dream a reality. Mrs. Dolan wants to purchase softcover books, markers and crayons to allow her students to use their creativity to write about themselves.
Once the project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the materials and deliver them to the school.
Click here to donate to Mrs. Dolan’s project.
