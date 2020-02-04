Deputies investigate 21 homicides in Robeson County in 2019; 2 left unsolved

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office made arrests in 90% of the homicide cases it investigated in 2019, according to the sheriff.
The sheriff’s office said there were 21 homicides in the county last year and two of them are unsolved.
“I am proud of the Homicide Division and Criminal Investigations Division as these men and women work tirelessly to bring some closure to families,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins in a Facebook post.
But the sheriff’s office is hoping to bring closure to two cases that still remain open.
“We seek your help… as we pray our county does not endure any more senseless deaths,” Wilkins said.
Authorities are still investigating the death of 21-year-old Jay Oxendine.
Deputies were called at 10:35 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2019 to the 2200 block of Prospect Road for an unresponsive male. They said Oxendine’s girlfriend found him when she arrived home from work.
His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Investigators are also trying to make an arrest in 19-year-old Marvin Strickland’s shooting death.
Deputies were called Sept. 28, 2019, to the Saddletree Community Center on Mt. Olive Church Road where they found Strickland suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Investigators said the shooting happened after a fight started between two groups who were attending a party at the location.
Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
