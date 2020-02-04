Community meeting set for tonight for proposed senior-living apartments on Middle Sound Loop Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A developer is proposing a senior-living apartment development on Middle Sound Loop Road.
The Residence at Canopy Pointe would be located on an approximately five-acre property at 205 Middle Sound Loop Road.
A community meeting on the project will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Covenant Church located at 210 Station Road.
McKim & Creed, on behalf of Blue Ridge Atlantic Community Development, is submitting a request to the county to have the property rezoned from R-15 to Conditional Zoning District Residential Multi-Family - Medium Density.
