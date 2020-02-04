Battle Park open house slated for tonight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County wants the public’s input on plans for making Battle Park a passive recreation park.
Battle Park is a 42-acre parcel located off of Carolina Beach Road and south of Manassas Drive.
Passive recreation parks typically focus on activities like wildlife observation, biking and walking.
Residents will have a chance to share their input on what they would like to see in the park at an open house Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The meeting, which is facilitated by the design team from Sage Design, Paramounte Engineering, and Sawyer Sherwood & Associate Architecture, will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Osprey Room in the Pine Valley Library located at 3802 South College Road.
You also can submit input through an online survey that is available until Feb. 14.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.