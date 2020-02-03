WPD: Man charged in weekend shooting on Castle Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing multiple charges after a shooting on Castle Street early Sunday morning.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, a ShotSpotter notification indicated that multiple rounds had been fired in the 1000 block of Castle Street shortly before 1:30 a.m.
Officers reportedly discovered that a vehicle had been struck by gunfire along with the entry door to the Wilmington Sportsman Club.
No injuries were reported.
Officials say that Deandre S. Watkins was arrested at the scene and had a .45 caliber gun in his possession that had been reported stolen in Wilmington in 2016.
Watkins was charged with:
- discharging a firearm into an occupied structure/vehicle
- assault with a deadly weapon
- possession of a stolen firearm
- injury to personal property
- possession of a firearm by a felon
- resisting/delaying/obstructing public officers
