Take the plunge to help Special Olympics athletes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 15th annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics New Hanover County will take place Saturday, Feb. 15, at Kure Beach Oceanfront Park (105 Atlantic Ave.).
You can help support local Special Olympics athletes by participating in the 5K, 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk, or by taking a plunge into the Atlantic Ocean.
Live music, vendors, food trucks and games will be part of this event.
Here is the schedule of events:
11 a.m. – Registration & Packet Pickup Opens
1:15 p.m. – Registration & Packet Pickup Closes
1:30 p.m. – 5K & 1 Mile Start
2:25 p.m. – Awards
3:05 p.m. – Polar Plunge
More than 400 people took the plunge to raise awareness for the athletes in Special Olympics last year.
Special Olympics NHC has more than 500 athletes that train year-round in 13 different sports. They compete at local, regional, and state-level events.
For more information, go to www.specialolympicsnhc.com or call 910-341-7253.
