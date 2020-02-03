Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution on agenda for Columbus County commissioners

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners will consider a resolution during Monday night’s meeting that would declare the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
“It does not change laws, " Rep. Jones said. "What this does is just reaffirming our rights. Our forefathers were wise enough to put the Bill of Rights, they knew what they had just struggled through and what we may go through again, that the citizens have the right if they’re not happy with their government that they have a voice.
"And all this does again, is reaffirm on a local level that our local politicians, our county board of commissioners realize that the vast majority of citizens while this does not change the law, reaffirms their right and helps them know that their local government will stand with them if say we face what Virginia’s facing.”
Virginia legislators are considering “red flag” laws that would give authorities the right to temporarily seize firearms from someone believed to be a threat to themselves or to others.
“I stand firm with the Second Amendment. I think that this document Rep. Jones presented to them is a great thing and we should be behind it 100 percent, it just puts us in the forefront, letting the government know we will do whatever is necessary to protect our citizens -- legal action -- I’m not for taking people’s guns,” Greene said.
