Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution on agenda for Columbus County commissioners

Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution on agenda for Columbus County commissioners
Sheriff Jody Greene is throwing his support for a state representative who is asking Columbus County Commissioners to declare the county a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.” (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | February 3, 2020 at 12:38 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 12:38 PM

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners will consider a resolution during Monday night’s meeting that would declare the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Last month, Rep. Brenden Jones appeared before the board with the resolution he would like to see passed.

“It does not change laws, " Rep. Jones said. "What this does is just reaffirming our rights. Our forefathers were wise enough to put the Bill of Rights, they knew what they had just struggled through and what we may go through again, that the citizens have the right if they’re not happy with their government that they have a voice.

"And all this does again, is reaffirm on a local level that our local politicians, our county board of commissioners realize that the vast majority of citizens while this does not change the law, reaffirms their right and helps them know that their local government will stand with them if say we face what Virginia’s facing.”

Virginia legislators are considering “red flag” laws that would give authorities the right to temporarily seize firearms from someone believed to be a threat to themselves or to others.

Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene supports Rep. Jones’ efforts.

“I stand firm with the Second Amendment. I think that this document Rep. Jones presented to them is a great thing and we should be behind it 100 percent, it just puts us in the forefront, letting the government know we will do whatever is necessary to protect our citizens -- legal action -- I’m not for taking people’s guns,” Greene said.

Columbus County leaders are working to make the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Columbus County leaders are working to make the county a Second Amendment sanctuary. (Source: WECT)

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.