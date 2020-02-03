New Community Arts Center Choir gives singers a chance to hit a high note

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Get in tempo with a new group for singers of all levels.
The new Community Arts Center Choir invites singers to join in the chorus.
The choir will hold auditions and rehearsals on Sat., Feb 8 and 15, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center at 120 S. 2nd St.
All ages are welcome.
To join, email communityartscenter41@gmail.com or call 910-341-7860 and provide your name and contact information, along with your vocal range if you know it.
It is free to be a part of the choir, which will make its debut at the 25th Annual Orange Street ArtsFest Sun., May 24.
Silivea Johnson has been named the director of the choir.
She is a multifaceted recording artist, musician, songwriter, production engineer and syndicated radio show host. Johnson has opened for major artists, including Patti LaBelle and Dionne Warwick.
