Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House is considering a bill that would create a relief fund for farmers that could be used before federal aid is granted or if help from the U.S. government never comes. The House Agriculture Committee approved the fund on a 14-2 vote Wednesday. The bill only establishes the fund. Money to fill it will have to be approved through the budget process. Supporters said disasters from the great flood in 2015 to Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018 show South Carolina farmers need more help than the slow and uncertain relief from the federal government.