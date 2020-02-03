Late basket by Northeastern downs Seahawks

BOSTON, M.A. (WECT) - Senior guard Shannon Todd hit a three-pointer with 23.4 seconds remaining in regulation to give Northeastern its second straight win, a 63-61 Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball victory over UNCW at Cabot Center on Sunday afternoon.
The Huskies, who earned their seventh straight home win, evened their overall record at 10-10 while improving to 6-3 in the CAA. UNCW, meanwhile, dropped to 6-14 overall and 3-6 in the circuit.
Todd, who finished with 10 points, was one of four Northeastern players to score in double figures. Sophomore guard Kendall Currence netted a career-high 23 points, including 15 in the second half, while sophomore forward Alexis Hill and sophomore guard Katie May each chipped in 10 points apiece.
UNCW, which lost for the fifth time in the last six games, was led by senior guard Lacey Suggs’ 22 points.
Senior guard Ahyiona Vason added a season-high 17 points, including a 7-for-8 showing at the free throw line, while junior forward
Carol-Anne Obusek registered 14 points on 6-of 8 shooting from the field.
UNCW returns to Trask Coliseum next week for a pair of CAA contests as part of Homecoming Weekend. The Seahawks welcome Elon on Friday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. before squaring off with William & Mary on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m.
