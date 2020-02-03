It won’t take ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ to ‘Help!’ JDRF

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation will get Help! from the annual fab-4-JDRF concert.
The event is Fri., Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Brooklyn Arts Center.
The Moondogs will perform two Beatles albums, A Hard Day’s Night and HELP!
Tickets are available at www.fab4JDRF.org.
Guitarist Mark Loudermilk organized the event, now in its third year. Both Mark and his youngest daughter, Amelia, were diagnosed at age 10 with type 1 diabetes.
