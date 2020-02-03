First Alert Forecast: mild and bright start to February

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and welcome to the first full week of February! As we settle into a new month, there are a few things to note this week weather-wise. High pressure will keep things dry for the first half of the week however, unsettled weather will develop for the second half of the week.
Above normal temperatures will be in place with highs mainly in the 70s and lows in the 50s through Thursday. For perspective, normal early February standards are highs in the upper 50s and lows in the middle 30s.
A few passing showers may arrive as early as late Tuesday night and carry into Wednesday but no washout is expected. Rain/ storm chances will spike toward the end of the work week as the next storm system approaches the Carolinas.
Rain/ storm chances will spike Thursday and Thursday night. We will keep a close eye on this next system for the potential of some gusty storms, until then enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures!
You can see your 7 day forecast below for the Wilmington area.
