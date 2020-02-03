Earth Fare to close all its stores, including Wilmington location

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Earth Fare, the Asheville, N.C.-based natural and organic grocery store and supermarket, announced on Monday that it will close all its stores, including the one in Wilmington, and liquidate its entire inventory.
Company officials say all employees have been notified of the impending closures and that the company will continue to pursue a sale of assets, in whole or in parts.
The Wilmington store, located at 943 Military Cutoff Road in Renaissance Market shopping center, opened its doors in Nov. 2018.
“Earth Fare has been proud to serve the natural and organic grocery market, and the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly. We’d like to thank our Team Members for their commitment and dedication to serving our customers and our vendors and suppliers for their partnership,” Earth Fare stated in a news release.
Company officials say they implemented numerous strategic initiatives aimed at growth and expansion and enhancing the customer experience over the last few years.
“While many of these initiatives improved the business, continued challenges in the retail industry impeded the company’s progress as well as its ability to refinance its debt. As a result, Earth Fare is not in a financial position to continue to operate on a go-forward basis. As such, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to commence inventory liquidation sales while we continue to engage in a process to find potential suitors for our stores,” added Earth Fare.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.