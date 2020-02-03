County approves $300k loan, votes to replace current WAVE transit board

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -New Hanover County Board of Commissioners made a decision Monday to move forward with dissolving the current 11 member board that oversees WAVE transit.
Commissioners took the first step to amend the county’s partnership agreement with the city of Wilmington and replace the current 11 member WAVE board with a new nine member board. The county also approved a $300,000 loan to WAVE. The money is loaned out without interest and must be repaid before June 30, 2020.
The area’s bus system relies on federal, state and local funds to operate and some of that money hasn’t materialized quite yet.
WAVE is waiting on about $1.2 million in guaranteed state and federal funding. Cash flow issues in Raleigh have caused $700,000 of the money WAVE was allocated in the state budget to be delayed, prompting the transit authority to seek a cash advance from the city and county. Without the cash, WAVE said they could be forced to suspend operations as soon as February 15.
The proposed new board will include the city and county manager, the city and county finance officers and the executive director of the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. The New Hanover County manager will be the chair in even numbered years and the Wilmington city manager will be chair in odd numbered years.
The Wilmington City Council plans to consider an item Tuesday that would extend another $400,000 loan to WAVE and finalize the new nine member board.
If approved by the city, the new WAVE board will meet Feb. 10, 2020 at noon at Forden Station.
