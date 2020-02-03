Bladen County commissioners to consider constitutional rights resolution

WHEREAS, the North Carolina Constitution, Article I, Section 30 states: “A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed; and, as standing armies in time of peace are dangerous to liberty, they shall not be maintained, and the military shall be kept under strict subordination to, and governed by, the civil power. Nothing herein shall justify the practice of carrying concealed weapons, or prevent the General Assembly from enacting penal statutes against that practice;’’ and