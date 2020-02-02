Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tony Stewart's 18-year NASCAR career was honored with his induction into the Hall of Fame. It gave the three-time champion a chance to entertain an audience once again and he delivered with a humble and self-deprecating speech that had the crowd roaring in laughter. Stewart is considered NASCAR's “People's Champion” for remaining true to his blue-collar roots and doing everything his own unconventional way. It led to rocky times but ended with Stewart recognized as one of the greatest drivers in NASCAR history.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Vernon Carey Jr. had 26 points and a season-high 17 rebounds for the 10th double-double of his freshman season and No. 9 Duke beat Syracuse 97-88. Cassius Stanley keyed an early second-half surge and the Blue Devils won their third straight after a two-game skid. It was a crucial game for Syracuse, which had a five-game winning streak snapped on the road at Clemson on Tuesday night and needed a signature win to bolster its resume for consideration for the NCAA Tournament. Stanley had 15 points, Tre Jones had 17, Matthew Hurt had 12 and Alex O'Connell 11 for Duke.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-90 in their final home game before a nearly month-long road trip. San Antonio outscored Charlotte 50-15 during a stretch bridging the third and fourth quarters to win their second straight after losing three in a row. San Antonio plays its next eight games on the road as the AT&T Center hosts the city’s annual Stock Show & Rodeo. Miles Bridges had 25 points for the Hornets, who have lost 10 of 11.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ryan McMahon made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points, helping sixth-ranked Louisville beat North Carolina State 77-57. Jordan Nwora added 14 points for the Cardinals, who maintained their hold on the Atlantic Coast Conference lead with their eighth straight win. Louisville led by 17 points late in the first half, and then responded to an N.C. State run midway through the second half by pushing the margin right back out to 15 points. C.J. Bryce scored 15 points for the Wolfpack.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Jared Hamilton scored 18 points and made 2 of 3 free throws with 17.2 seconds remaining to lift Boston College to a 71-70 victory over North Carolina. Derryck Thornton added 15 points for the Eagles, who spoiled the return of North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony after a seven-week absence. Anthony, North Carolina’s star freshman point guard and leading scorer, had 26 points in his first action since he had arthroscopic surgery Dec. 16 to repair a partially torn meniscus in his right knee. His desperation 3-pointer just before the final buzzer came up short. Jay Heath scored 12 points for the Eagles, who snapped a 12-game losing streak to North Carolina.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Maik Kotsar scored a season-high 21 points and added 11 rebounds as South Carolina defeated Missouri 76-54 on Saturday. Kotsar is a 6-foot-10 senior who made his first seven shots and added four blocks for the Gamecocks. It was his second double-double this season and the fourth of his career. South Carolina has won five of its past six Southeastern Conference games after starting league play with two losses. Jermaine Couisnard had 15 points and AJ Lawson 13 for the Gamecocks. Xavier Pinson had 12 points to lead Missouri, which has lost five of its past six.