First Alert Forecast: Spring-like weather for the week ahead!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Super Bowl Sunday/ Groundhog Day to you! We’ve had some beautiful weather today and it’s going to stay that way to start off the work week. It’s going to feel like Spring weather this up coming week! Temperatures will be rising into the low 70s, with some backyards reaching mid 70s by Wednesday!
Sunny skies continue through the afternoon tomorrow, hardly a cloud in sight! A few more clouds will move in by Tuesday but keeping rain chances low at 20%. A cold front will move in toward the end of the week, increasing rain chances Wed. night through Friday.
We hope that you are enjoying your Sunday and get home safely if you’re heading back from any Super Bowl parties!
You can see your 7 day forecast below for the Wilmington area. To see your 10 day forecast, specifically for your back yard or on the go check it out on your free WECT weather app!
