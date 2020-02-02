First Alert Forecast: Spring-like warmth, regardless of what the groundhog says

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Groundhog Day/Super Bowl Sunday to you! Hope you are enjoying your weekend so far! Regardless of Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostication, we’re set to see some spring-like temperatures as the new week begins.
Hardly a cloud in sight for the day time today and tomorrow, Ideal conditions for any Super Bowl parties! Temperatures will rise into the low 60s for Sunday afternoon, after a failure to make it to 50 degrees yesterday. Overnight, expect a drop in temperatures back to the lower 40s, and then get ready for a return to the 70s for the next several days.
Rain chances should hold off until the middle of the week, spiking from 20% Tuesday and Wednesday to a higher 40%-50% Thursday and Friday. You can see your 7 day forecast below for the Wilmington area. To see your 10 day forecast, specifically for your back yard or on the go check it out on your free WECT weather app!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.